1 on 1 VBA Assistance

Veterans, do you have questions about the Veterans Benefits Administration?

Wondering what programs or benefits you may qualify for? Need help with a service-connected disability claim or not sure where to start?

Pending weather and safe traveling conditions, on Friday, January 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a VBA representative will be on-site to assist with all your questions. This is your one-stop shop for VBA support.

You can find the representative on the first floor, Station 1-2, down the same hall as the Patient Advocates and across from the Freedom elevators.

Unable to attend? No worries, continuing onsite support is planned throughout 2026. Dates, times, and details will be shared via social media and here on our facility events page as they are confirmed.