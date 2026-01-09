Get ready for one of Michigan’s most beloved winter traditions! The 44th Annual Plymouth Ice Festival returns January 30 – February 1, 2026, transforming downtown Plymouth into a dazzling outdoor gallery of ice and light. This free, family-friendly celebration features over 100 stunning hand-carved ice sculptures lining the streets and filling Kellogg Park with breathtaking, larger-than-life displays.

Visitors can watch live carving demonstrations, explore a family petting zoo, cheer on ice carving competitions, and even enjoy the thrill of a tubing run. With activities for all ages, there’s truly something for everyone!

Plus, Veterans and their families won’t want to miss this:

Representatives from VA Ann Arbor Healthcare will be on-site until 6 PM to answer questions, help with applications, and share valuable information about VA healthcare benefits. Learn more about services, specialties, and programs including the PACT Act and other important VA benefits, so you can make the most of what’s available to you.