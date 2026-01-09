Join Us for the 19th Annual Livingston County Community Connect!

This free event is open to all Livingston County residents and families, no registration required. Community Connect brings together resources and services to support those in need and make a real difference in our community.

Veterans, We’re Here for You!

Representatives from VA Ann Arbor Healthcare will be on-site to help Veterans and their families apply for, understand, and use their VA healthcare benefits. We’ll also share information about a wide range of health care services, the PACT Act, and other valuable VA benefits and resources.