Suicide Prevention - Supporting our Veterans

Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Join us for an important in-person discussion on Veteran suicide prevention and mental health support.

This session will help equip Veterans, family members, and caregivers with practical tools to recognize warning signs of a mental health crisis and offer meaningful support.

A VA Ann Arbor Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator (CEPC) will lead VA S.A.V.E. training, a free, brief course designed to help attendees respond with care and compassion when a Veteran is in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The VA CEPC will also share proven strategies, resources, and crisis intervention techniques, ensuring everyone leaves with actionable steps to help prevent suicide in the Veteran community.

This will be a welcoming, open environment where attendees can ask questions, connect, and learn how to build a strong network of support for our nation’s heroes.