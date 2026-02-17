Join us on March 20th and 21st for USA Hockey Salute to Service Nights as we honor the brave men and women who serve our communities and our country, including members of the Armed Forces and our dedicated first responders.

Across two special nights of hockey, we will recognize active-duty service members, Veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and their families for their commitment, sacrifice, and courage. Each evening will feature patriotic pre-game ceremonies, special recognitions, and tributes throughout the games.

Representatives from VA Ann Arbor Healthcare will be on-site to help Veterans and their families apply for, understand, and use their VA healthcare benefits. We’ll also share information about a wide range of health care services, the PACT Act, and other valuable VA benefits and resources.

Join us as we come together in gratitude and appreciation while enjoying two exciting nights of hockey. Together, we'll celebrate the spirit of service, teamwork, and resilience that unites us all.