Hancock County Veterans Empowerment Fair

The Hancock County Spring Veterans Empowerment and Resource Fair is an opportunity for Veterans to connect with organizations offering valuable resources to help them thrive. Veterans will have access to information and resources from VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System as well as local organizations all with the goal of supporting them and their families.



VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.