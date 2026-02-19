Facility Tele-Town Hall: Preparing for the Federal EHR Launch

Please join us for our upcoming Tele-Town Hall focused on the new Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR). This is your chance to learn what’s changing, what to expect, and how to prepare for a smooth transition.

Who can join?

Everyone is welcome! Whether you receive primary care at the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center or a Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), this event is for you.

Automated Call Reminder:

Veterans who receive Primary Care at the Ann Arbor VA will get an automated phone call the day before and just before the event for easy access. If you don’t receive care at the Ann Arbor VA, you can still join using the options below.

How to Join:

Answer the invitation call (Ann Arbor Primary Care only) from

(Ann Arbor Primary Care only) from By phone: Dial

Dial Online streaming: Visit https://access.live/AnnArborVA

During this session, we will:

Provide updates on the EHR transition

Discuss what Veterans can expect

Share tips and resources to prepare

Answer your questions in real time

All questions are welcome, whether about the EHR or any other concern. Our goal is to keep you informed and supported.

Join the conversation, stay informed, and take advantage of this opportunity to connect with your care team. We look forward to speaking with you!