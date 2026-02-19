Skip to Content

Facility Tele-Town Hall: Preparing for the Federal EHR Launch

Veterans Virtual Town Hall by VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, March 11, 2026.

When:

Wed. Mar 11, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

If you don't receive an automated call, simply dial to join. 

Please join us for our upcoming Tele-Town Hall focused on the new Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR). This is your chance to learn what’s changing, what to expect, and how to prepare for a smooth transition.

Who can join?
Everyone is welcome! Whether you receive primary care at the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center or a Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), this event is for you.

Automated Call Reminder:
Veterans who receive Primary Care at the Ann Arbor VA will get an automated phone call the day before and just before the event for easy access. If you don’t receive care at the Ann Arbor VA, you can still join using the options below.

How to Join:

During this session, we will:

  • Provide updates on the EHR transition
  • Discuss what Veterans can expect
  • Share tips and resources to prepare
  • Answer your questions in real time

All questions are welcome, whether about the EHR or any other concern. Our goal is to keep you informed and supported.

Join the conversation, stay informed, and take advantage of this opportunity to connect with your care team. We look forward to speaking with you!

