National Nutrition Month - Ask the RD When: Wed. Mar 11, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET Where: Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center 2215 Fuller Road Ann Arbor , MI Cost: Free

Join us in celebrating National Nutrition Month by stopping by our ‘Ask the RD" table! This is a great opportunity to connect one-on-one with a registered dietitian and get answers to your nutrition questions. Whether you’re curious about meal planning, managing a health condition, reading food labels, or building balanced meals, we're here to help. Come learn practical tips you can use every day to support your health and well-being. We look forward to seeing you!

