National Kidney Month - World Kidney Day

In recognition of National Kidney Month, Renal Nutrition and Renal Social Work is hosting a two-day event dedicated to raising awareness about chronic kidney disease (CKD) and promoting lifelong kidney health.

Thu., March 12, 2026 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fri., March 13, 2026 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Veterans are encouraged to stop by and learn more about CKD, including common risk factors, early warning signs, prevention strategies, and options for managing the condition. A registered dietitian will be available to provide guidance on kidney-friendly nutrition, discuss healthy lifestyle habits, and answer individual questions.

Whether you’re looking for resources, have concerns about CKD, or simply want to learn more about protecting your kidney health, our team is here to support you. All are welcome to attend.