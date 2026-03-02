National Nutrition Month - Food Demo
When:
Wed. Mar 18, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center
2215 Fuller Road
Ann Arbor, MI
Cost:
Free
Celebrate National Nutrition Month with us at our healthy food demonstration! Watch as registered dietitians prepare a simple, nutritious recipe, and share tips on how to build balanced, flavorful meals at home.
You'll learn easy strategies for making healthier choices, discover new ingredients, and walk away with practical ideas you can try in your own kitchen. Join us for inspiration, education, and delicious samples!