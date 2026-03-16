Attention Women Veterans, please join us for the Women's Health Tele-Town Hall!

📅 Monday, March 23, 2026

⌚ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

📍 From the comfort of your phone or computer!

📞

💻 access.live/VAAnnArbor

Have questions about your health? We’re hosting a live Women’s Health Tele-Town Hall, and you’re encouraged to ask whatever’s on your mind. This is a safe, supportive space to get real answers from women’s health experts.



This special event will spotlight the upcoming Federal Electronic Health Record transition including updates, what to expect, and how to prepare.



If you’re a Woman Veteran who has received care at an Ann Arbor VA Healthcare site within the last 2 years, you won’t need to dial in. You’ll receive a call shortly before the event begins, just stay on the line to participate.

This is your time to ask questions, feel heard, and connect. We look forward to sharing helpful, honest information and answering your questions in real time.