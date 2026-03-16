Adrian CBOC - National Healthcare Decisions Day Advance Directive Planning Event

In recognition of National Healthcare Decisions Day, Veterans are invited to join us for a series of meaningful events focused on advance care planning. Whether you’re completing an advance directive for the first time or simply reviewing what you already have, our clinical social workers will be on hand to answer questions, offer guidance, and help ensure your healthcare wishes are clearly documented. Many people start this process but feel unsure about certain sections and that’s exactly why we’re here.

These sessions are designed to be comfortable, welcoming, and informative. Throughout April, multiple dates and locations will be available so Veterans, family members, and caregivers can choose the time that fits best. It’s a chance to learn, ask questions, and take a confident step toward making your preferences known.

Adrian CBOC - Friday, April 24, 2026 | 10am - 2pm

Ann Arbor VA Medical Center - Tuesday, April 28, 2026 | 10am - 2pm

Toledo CBOC - Tuesday, April 28, 2026 | 10am - 2pm

Canton CBOC - Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | 10am - 2pm

Flint CBOC - Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 10am - 2pm

Jackson CBOC - Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 10am - 2pm

Howell CBOC - Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 10am - 2pm

Completing an advance directive is a powerful way to make sure your voice is heard when it matters most. We encourage you to join us and take this important step toward future peace of mind.