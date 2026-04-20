Please join us for our upcoming Facility Tele‑Town Hall on Friday, May 8, 2026 from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. featuring leadership from the Toledo and Findlay CBOCs. We’ll share updates on the new Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR), provide post‑launch information, and discuss what’s ahead.

Who can join? Everyone is welcome! Whether you receive primary care at the Toledo or Findlay CBOCs or at another site, this event is for you.

Automated Call Reminder: Veterans who receive Primary Care at the Toledo and Findlay CBOCs will get an automated phone call the day before and again just before the event begins for easy access. If you don’t receive primary care at the Toledo or Findlay CBOCs, no worries, you can still join using the options below.

How to Join:

Answer the invitation call (Toledo and Findlay Primary Care only) from

(Toledo and Findlay Primary Care only) from By phone: Dial in at

Dial in at Online streaming: Visit https://access.live/AnnArborVA

During this session, we will:

Provide updates on the Toledo and Findlay CBOCs

Discuss recent EHR post‑launch progress

Share insights on the timeline and next steps

Answer your questions in real time

All questions are welcome, whether they’re about the EHR or any other topic. Our goal is to keep you informed and supported.

We look forward to having you join the conversation and staying connected with your care team!