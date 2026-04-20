VA2K Walk & Roll - LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center
Move, connect, and make a difference for Veterans in our community.
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
2215 Fuller Road
Ann Arbor, MI
Cost:
Free
Join us for VA2K Walk & Roll, a community-centered event and national initiative that encourages Veterans, families, community partners, and staff to walk, roll, stroll, or cheer as they complete a 2 kilometer route (about 1.2 miles) at their own pace. Rooted in VA’s Whole Health approach, the event celebrates physical activity, social connection, purpose, and belonging all to support the HCHV (Healthcare for Homeless Veterans) Program.
Event Locations & Schedule:
- Ann Arbor Main Campus: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 11 AM–1 PM
- Canton CBOC: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 11 AM–1 PM (Car show included)
- Findlay CBOC: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 11:30 AM–1:30 PM
- Jackson CBOC: Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 11 AM–1 PM
- Toledo CBOC: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 11 AM–1 PM (Car show included)
Want to learn more? Visit the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System VA2K Program Page here: https://www.va.gov/ann-arbor-health-care/programs/va2k-walk-roll/
Together, we can move, connect, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of Veterans in our community.