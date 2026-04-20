Operation Connected Care

Join us for a walk-in support day to help Veterans get connected, get answers, and get enrolled. One-on-one tech help will be available with short presentations throughout the day on key digital tools and services. Whether you need help logging in, navigating apps, or accessing and applying for benefits or healthcare, we'll guide you step by step.

Get Direct One-on-One Assistance with:

MyHealtheVet

ID.me

Login.gov

VA Video Connect

Virtual Care tools

VA Healthcare Enrollment and ID cards

What to bring: