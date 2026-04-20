Operation Connected Care
When:
Fri. May 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Lenawee County Health and Human Services Building
1040 S. Winter Street
Adrian, MI
Cost:
Free
Join us for a walk-in support day to help Veterans get connected, get answers, and get enrolled. One-on-one tech help will be available with short presentations throughout the day on key digital tools and services. Whether you need help logging in, navigating apps, or accessing and applying for benefits or healthcare, we'll guide you step by step.
Get Direct One-on-One Assistance with:
- MyHealtheVet
- ID.me
- Login.gov
- VA Video Connect
- Virtual Care tools
- VA Healthcare Enrollment and ID cards
What to bring:
- phone, tablet, or laptop and ability to access the email associated with a VA account
- DD214
- 2 forms of current (not expired) ID
- Primary: driver's license, U.S. passport, state ID
- Secondary: social security card, health insurance card, W-2 form, birth certificate with official seal, pay stub, electric bill
- bring either 2 primary IDs or 1 primary and 1 secondary