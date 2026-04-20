VA2K Walk & Roll - Findlay CBOC

Move, connect, and make a difference for Veterans in our community.

Join us for VA2K Walk & Roll, a community-centered event and national initiative that encourages Veterans, families, community partners, and staff to walk, roll, stroll, or cheer as they complete a 2 kilometer route (about 1.2 miles) at their own pace. Rooted in VA’s Whole Health approach, the event celebrates physical activity, social connection, purpose, and belonging all to support the HCHV (Healthcare for Homeless Veterans) Program.

Event Locations & Schedule:

Ann Arbor Main Campus : Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 11 AM–1 PM

: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 11 AM–1 PM Canton CBOC : Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 11 AM–1 PM (Car show included)

: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 11 AM–1 PM (Car show included) Findlay CBOC : Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 11:30 AM–1:30 PM

: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 11:30 AM–1:30 PM Jackson CBOC : Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 11 AM–1 PM

: Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 11 AM–1 PM Toledo CBOC: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 11 AM–1 PM (Car show included)

Want to learn more? Visit the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System VA2K Program Page here: https://www.va.gov/ann-arbor-health-care/programs/va2k-walk-roll/

Together, we can move, connect, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of Veterans in our community.