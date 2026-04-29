Bedford Township Veterans Resource Fair

Join us at the Bedford Veteran Resource Fair for an easy way to connect with the services and support available to you as a Veteran. Learn about VA healthcare, benefits, and more—all in one place.

The Bedford Veteran Resource Fair is an excellent chance for veterans to connect with a broad range of services and support in one convenient setting. Whether you’re seeking healthcare guidance, career resources, or assistance understanding your VA benefits, this event brings knowledgeable professionals together to help you navigate what’s available. Explore valuable programs tailored for veterans and engage with others in your community.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare staff will be on-site to support Veterans, their families, and caregivers with applying for, understanding, and making the most of their VA healthcare benefits. Attendees can access information on a variety of healthcare services, specialties, and programs—including details on the PACT Act and other key VA benefits.