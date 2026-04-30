Stress Less Together

Community Health & Wellness Event

Join us for a family-friendly Community Health & Wellness Event focused on connection, resources, and supporting overall well‑being. Stop by to explore local health services, community programs, and helpful tools available to you and your family.

Veterans — we’ll be there for you!

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to assist with eligibility, enrollment, and benefits information. If you or someone you know is a Veteran, this is a great opportunity to ask questions, update your information, or get support with accessing VA care.

Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/mh050726 as space is limited.