Navigating the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) – In-Person Workshop

Join us for a hands-on workshop designed to help Veterans understand and navigate the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA). Whether you’re new to the process or need guidance on current claims, expert speakers will walk you through available benefits including disability compensation, pensions, and other programs.

You’ll learn how to apply for benefits and make the most of the support available to Veterans.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will also be available to assist Veterans, families, and caregivers with applying for, understanding, and maximizing VA healthcare benefits.



