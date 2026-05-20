Great Lakes National Cemetery Burial Benefits Assistance
Planning today brings peace of mind tomorrow. 💙
When:
Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Welcome Center
2215 Fuller Road
Ann Arbor, MI
Cost:
Free
Navigating end-of-life planning can be difficult, but you don't have to do it alone. The National Cemetery Administration (NCA) is here to assist Veterans and their families with important services including:
✅Burial benefits information
✅Pre-need eligibility determination
✅Memorial planning support
These resources ensure that Veterans and their loved ones receive the dignity and honor they deserve, without the added stress during a difficult time.
Join us Wednesday, June 3rd for one-on-one assistance where you'll get to chat with a representative from the Great Lakes National Cemetery. Stop by to learn more about the benefits available and how to start the pre-need application process.