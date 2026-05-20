Skip to Content

Great Lakes National Cemetery Burial Benefits Assistance

Planning today brings peace of mind tomorrow. 💙

When:

Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Welcome Center

2215 Fuller Road

Ann Arbor, MI

Cost:

Free

Navigating end-of-life planning can be difficult, but you don't have to do it alone. The National Cemetery Administration (NCA) is here to assist Veterans and their families with important services including:

✅Burial benefits information

✅Pre-need eligibility determination

✅Memorial planning support

These resources ensure that Veterans and their loved ones receive the dignity and honor they deserve, without the added stress during a difficult time. 

Join us Wednesday, June 3rd for one-on-one assistance where you'll get to chat with a representative from the Great Lakes National Cemetery. Stop by to learn more about the benefits available and how to start the pre-need application process. 

Other VA events

Last updated: 