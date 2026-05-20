America 250 Veterans Resource Fair: Honoring Service, Sharing Support

Join us for the America 250 Veteran Resource Fair at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center as we come together to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s Veterans.



This special event invites Veterans, caregivers, and family members to connect with representatives from a wide variety of service lines as well as representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and the National Cemetery Administration (NCA). Whether you have questions about benefits, health care, or available support services, VA staff will be on hand to help. Veterans can also learn more about the PACT Act and related benefits, enroll in VA health care, process or renew a VA health care ID card, and explore programs and resources designed to support Veterans and their families.



As part of the America 250 commemoration, this event is an opportunity to celebrate your service, strengthen connections, and ensure you have access to the care and benefits you’ve earned. We encourage all Veterans to stop by, chat with staff, and learn more about the resources available to support their health and well‑being.