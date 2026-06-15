Livingston County Veteran Services Resource Fair

Livingston County Veteran Services proudly presents the Veteran Services Resource Fair on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. In recognition of the 250th anniversary of American independence, this free event brings together a wide range of community partners, including VA representatives, Veteran organizations, and local support services, all conveniently located in the Kohl’s parking lot next to the Livingston County Veterans office at 1420 Lawson Drive, Howell, MI 48843

Veterans and their families are encouraged to bring their DD214 or Veteran ID card to qualify for giveaways and fun prizes

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be available to assist Veterans, families, and caregivers with applying for, understanding, and maximizing VA healthcare benefits.

Enjoy food trucks, free resources, and valuable connections, all in one place.