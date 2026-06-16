Just across from the Health & Fitness Center

Join us for the 5th annual Washtenaw County Vet Fest, a free, family‑friendly celebration honoring Veterans, active‑duty service members, and their families. Enjoy resource booths, live entertainment, kids’ activities, food, giveaways, and more.

Whether you’re a Veteran, a military family member, or a proud supporter, the Washtenaw County Vet Fest is a wonderful opportunity to connect, celebrate, and learn about the many services and supports available in our community.

Representatives from the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System will be on-site to assist Veterans, families, and caregivers with applying for, understanding, and maximizing their VA health care benefits. You’ll find helpful information about a wide range of healthcare services, specialties, and programs—including the PACT Act and other key VA benefits.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate, connect, and access the resources you deserve. Registration is free.

Learn more and register here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-washtenaw-county-5th-annual-vet-fest-tickets-1987473528826?aff=oddtdtcreator