Veteran Resource Fair at Cedar Woods Assisted Living - Open House Backyard BBQ

Veterans in and around Belleville, MI. join us for the Veterans Resource Fair at Cedar Woods Assisted Living, where Veterans, family members, and caregivers can connect directly with local organizations, explore available benefits, and access valuable services and resources designed to support those who served.

As part of the Cedar Woods Backyard BBQ, this event brings together a wide range of community partners dedicated to raising awareness and helping Veterans get connected to the care and support they deserve. We expect a strong turnout of Veterans of all eras, along with their families and caregivers, creating a welcoming space to learn, share, and build community.

Please RSVP by calling .

Meet with representatives from the Veterans Affairs Ann Arbor Healthcare System, who will be on-site to help you apply for, understand, and use your VA healthcare benefits. They’ll walk you through eligibility requirements and explain the full range of benefits available to you.

You’ll also have access to comprehensive information on VA healthcare services, specialties, and programs tailored to the unique needs of Veterans. Whether you're looking for support, information, or meaningful connections, this event is designed with you in mind.

Please RSVP by calling .