Strength After Service: Post‑Traumatic Growth and Lifelong Recovery

2026 VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Virtual Mental Health Summit

Discover new pathways to healing, connection, and hope at this year’s Virtual Mental Health Summit. Join Veterans, caregivers, community partners, healthcare professionals, and anyone passionate about supporting recovery as we explore growth after trauma and the lifelong journey toward wellness. This inspiring event highlights compassion‑driven care, stigma reduction, and the power of community in supporting Veterans impacted by PTSD and Substance Use Disorder.





Hear from expert clinicians, advocates, and Veteran leaders Learn practical strategies for trauma‑informed care and recovery. Connect with others committed to strengthening mental health resources. Gain insights that support healthier futures for our Veterans and communities.



CEUs for Healthcare Professionals Healthcare professionals may be eligible to earn CEUs for participating. Please review the accreditation organizations listed below and complete required registration in the VA Talent Management System (TMS) before the event. CEUs are awarded after course completion.



Questions? Contact event organizer Christina Kodjiku, LISW‑S, LCDCIII at 734‑845-5058.



Register Today:



Together, we can support recovery, inspire resilience, and strengthen our communities.



Accreditation/Approval Organizations