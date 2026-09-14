Flint CBOC Quick Connect Open House
When:
Thu. Oct 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
2360 South Linden Road
Flint, MI
Cost:
Free
Join us for a welcoming and informative open house at the Flint CBOC! Whether you're looking for help with VA enrollment, want to explore digital tools like MyHealtheVet, or need guidance from VBA representatives, this event is designed to get you connected quickly and confidently.
Drop in, get answers, access resources, and meet the dedicated Flint VA team who’s here to support you. We can’t wait to welcome you!