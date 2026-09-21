Radio on the River 2026

Join us for the Veterans Radio on the River Resource Expo, a day dedicated to honoring and supporting our Veterans through connection, information, and celebration!

This special event brings together Veterans, active-duty service members, families, and community organizations for a unique experience at beautiful Freedom River. Discover a wide range of Veteran focused resources.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare representatives will be on hand to help Veterans, their families, and caregivers apply for, understand, and make the most of their VA healthcare benefits. There will be plenty of helpful information available on different healthcare services, specialties, and programs - including the PACT Act and other VA benefits.

Whether you're looking for support, networking, or simply a day of camaraderie and appreciation, this event is for you.