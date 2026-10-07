Pharmacy Week at the MG Dillard VA Clinic in Canton
Your Health, Your Questions – Let’s Talk Medications
When:
Mon. Oct 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
5900 North Lotz Road
Canton, MI
Cost:
Free
Join Us for Pharmacy Week at the Canton CBOC!
We’re excited to celebrate with you October 19–23! Stop by throughout the week to chat with our friendly pharmacy team. They’ll be on hand daily to answer questions, offer medication tips, and help you feel confident about your care.
It’s a fun, easy way to make sure your medications are working their best for you. We can’t wait to see you, come say hello!