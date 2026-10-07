LTC Kettles VAMC Pharmacy Week Resource Fair

Celebrate Pharmacy Week at LTC Kettles VAMC!



We’re excited to welcome you for two special Pharmacy Week drop‑in sessions! Stop by on Monday, October 19, or Wednesday, October 21, between 11 AM and 1 PM to connect with our friendly pharmacy team.



They’ll be available to answer your questions, offer helpful medication tips, and support you in making sure your prescriptions work their best for you. Come say hello, learn something new, and join us in celebrating the amazing work of our pharmacy staff!



We can’t wait to see you there!