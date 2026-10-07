VA Ann Arbor Chili Cook-Off

It’s Almost Fall Y’all – and that Means Its Chili Time!

Join us for our Annual Chili Cook-Off!

Get ready to spice up your day because our favorite fall tradition is back, and you won’t want to miss a single spoonful! Join us for an afternoon filled with warm bowls, festive vibes, and friendly competition.

Come sample a lineup of homemade chili creations and cast your vote for the champion! Whether you love it spicy, traditional, or white bean chicken, there’s a flavor that’s sure to hit the spot.

Help us crown this year’s winner, enjoy some amazing food, and celebrate the season with your teammates.

Bring your appetite and fall spirit, we’ll see you there!