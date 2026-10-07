Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Event

Join us for a combined awareness event highlighting support, education, and community connection around breast cancer and domestic violence. Attendees can pick up resources, learn about available services, and participate in simple, interactive activities designed to promote awareness and unity.

Stop by to add a note to our Messages of Hope Wall, explore breast cancer information, and create a pink or purple ribbon bracelet or keychain, a small but meaningful way to show solidarity. This event offers a supportive space for Veterans to reflect, learn, and stand together.