Veterans Virtual Town Hall

Please join us for our upcoming Veteran Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

During this event, Ann Arbor VA leaders will answer your questions about VA health care and provide information about the services available to Veterans. This is an opportunity to learn more about the comprehensive care offered through VA and connect with resources that may support your health and well-being.

Who can join?

Everyone is welcome! Whether you have questions about your care, available services, or how to access specific programs, this event is for you.

Automated Call Reminder:

Veterans who receive Primary Care through the Ann Arbor VA will receive an automated phone call the day before and again shortly before the event begins for easy access. If you do not receive primary care through the Ann Arbor VA, you can still join using the options below.

How to Join:

Answer the invitation call (Ann Arbor VA Primary Care patients only) from

(Ann Arbor VA Primary Care patients only) from By phone: Dial in at

Dial in at Online streaming: https://access.live/AnnArborVA

During this session, we will:

Answer your questions about VA health care

Provide an overview of services available to eligible Veterans

Highlight the comprehensive care and programs offered through VA

Share information about resources that can support your care journey

All questions are welcome. Our goal is to help Veterans better understand their health care options and connect them with the services and support available through VA.

We look forward to having you join the conversation and staying connected with your care team!