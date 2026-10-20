Please join us at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center as we come together to honor and celebrate our nation's Veterans.

Veterans Day Program

The Veterans Day Program will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Basement Auditorium and will provide an opportunity to reflect on the service, sacrifice, and dedication of those who have served our country. Through this special observance, we will recognize and honor the contributions of Veterans and express our gratitude for their commitment to our nation.

Following the program, attendees are encouraged to continue their visit by exploring resources and services available to Veterans throughout the medical center and community.

Veterans Resource Fair

The Veterans Resource Fair will be held in the Welcome Center until 1:00 p.m. and will connect Veterans with information about VA health care services, benefits, clinics, and programs. Representatives will be available to answer questions and help Veterans learn more about the support, services, and opportunities available to them.

Whether you attend the Veterans Day Program, visit the Resource Fair, or participate in both, we welcome you to join us for this meaningful day of remembrance, appreciation, and connection as we honor those who have served our nation.