Take the First Step Toward a Tobacco-Free Life During the Great American Smokeout



Ready to quit tobacco or thinking about making a change? Join us for the Great American Smokeout on November 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC Welcome Center.



The Great American Smokeout is a national event that encourages people who use tobacco products to take the first step toward quitting. Whether you're ready to stop smoking today or simply want information about your options, VA is here to support you.



During the event, Veterans can:

Learn about tobacco cessation programs and services available through VA

Receive educational materials and quit-smoking resources

Connect with health care staff about strategies for quitting

Discover support options to help maintain a tobacco-free lifestyle



Quitting tobacco can improve your health, increase your energy, and lower your risk of serious health conditions. No matter where you are in your quit journey, support is available.



Stop by the Welcome Center on November 19 and take the first step toward a healthier future.