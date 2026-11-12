Join us for Strength Over Suicide 2026 on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at Detroit Muscle Gym in Plymouth, Michigan.



Strength Over Suicide is more than a strength competition. It's a community event dedicated to promoting mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and meaningful connection.



Bringing together athletes, Veterans, first responders, families, community organizations, and supporters, the event combines strength sports, educational resources, and community engagement around a shared mission: building stronger, healthier, and more connected communities.



Throughout the day, athletes will compete in individual and team-based strength events while attendees can explore community resource booths, connect with local organizations, and learn about mental health and suicide prevention services available throughout the region.



Representatives from VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System will be on-site to connect Veterans, family members, caregivers, and survivors with information about VA health care, mental health services, suicide prevention programs, the PACT Act, and other Veteran benefits and resources.



You don't have to compete to participate. Whether you're cheering on athletes, seeking resources, supporting a loved one, or simply looking to learn more, everyone is welcome.



Because strength isn't only about what you can lift. It's also about reaching out, supporting one another, and knowing that help is available.