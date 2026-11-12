Caregiver Connect at the Toledo CBOC

Caregivers play an essential role in the health and well-being of our nation's Veterans.

Join the VA Ann Arbor Caregiver Support Program for a special event dedicated to recognizing, supporting, and empowering caregivers. You'll have the opportunity to connect with knowledgeable staff, explore helpful resources, and learn about programs designed to make caregiving easier and more sustainable.

Whether you're new to caregiving or have been caring for a Veteran for years, this event offers practical information, personalized support, and opportunities to connect with others who understand the caregiving experience.

Come discover resources, ask questions, and leave with new tools to support both yourself and the Veteran you care for.