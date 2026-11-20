Whole Health Holiday Expo
When:
Thu. Dec 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Auditorium
2215 Fuller Road
Ann Arbor, MI
Cost:
Free
Take a break from the holiday hustle and join us for an afternoon of wellness, creativity, and seasonal cheer at the Whole Health Holiday Expo in the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC basement auditorium!
Connect with programs and resources designed to support your health and well-being, including Whole Health, Women's Health, Caregiver Support Program, VA Innovation, GeroFit, MOVE!, Nutrition & Healthy Teaching Kitchen, and Fisher House.
Stop by for:
- A hot chocolate bar and holiday treats provided by VCS
- Chair Yoga at 12 p.m.
- DIY Snow Globe Craft Station
Wellness resources, activities, and holiday fun
Whether you're looking to recharge, learn something new, or simply enjoy a little holiday spirit, there's something for everyone. We hope to see you there!