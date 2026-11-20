Take a break from the holiday hustle and join us for an afternoon of wellness, creativity, and seasonal cheer at the Whole Health Holiday Expo in the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC basement auditorium!

Connect with programs and resources designed to support your health and well-being, including Whole Health, Women's Health, Caregiver Support Program, VA Innovation, GeroFit, MOVE!, Nutrition & Healthy Teaching Kitchen, and Fisher House.

Stop by for:

A hot chocolate bar and holiday treats provided by VCS

Chair Yoga at 12 p.m.

DIY Snow Globe Craft Station

Wellness resources, activities, and holiday fun

Whether you're looking to recharge, learn something new, or simply enjoy a little holiday spirit, there's something for everyone. We hope to see you there!