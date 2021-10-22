Hire MI Vet: 7th Annual Hiring Event for Veterans & their families

On Nov 13, 2021 @ 10:00am-12:00pm. Hire MI Vet will have its 7th Annual Hiring event for Veterans & their Family Members at Concordia University in the Kraft Center for Arts Building at 4090 Geddes Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105.

All Participants must "Wear A Mask" regardless of Vaccination status!

This event will have Veteran Service Organizations and 15 plus employers ready to assist veterans & their families through employment or helping them with accessing veteran community resources.