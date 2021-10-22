 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Hire MI Vet: 7th Annual Hiring Event for Veterans & their families

Veteran Hiring Event

When
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Where

Kraft Center for Arts Building

4090 Geddes Road

Ann Arbor , MI

Cost
Free to all Veterans and Their Families

Registration

Registration is from 9:00am-1130pm

On Nov 13, 2021 @ 10:00am-12:00pm. Hire MI Vet will have its 7th Annual Hiring event for Veterans & their Family Members at Concordia University in the Kraft Center for Arts Building at 4090 Geddes Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. 

All Participants must "Wear A Mask" regardless of Vaccination status!

This event will have Veteran Service Organizations and 15 plus employers ready to assist veterans & their families through employment or helping them with accessing veteran community resources.  

See all events
Last updated: