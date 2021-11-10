 Skip to Content

Vietnam Veteran's Moving Wall

Concordia University host the Moving Vietnam Veteran Wall

Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall

When
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021 4:00 p.m. –
Sunday, Nov 14, 11:59 p.m. EST
Where

Concordia University

4090 Geddes RD

Ann Arbor , MI

Cost
Free

Registration

The Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.  Though smaller in size than the original memorial, the Moving Wall makes much the same impact in terms of honoring the more than 58,000 service members who were lost in the Vietnam War.

After the opening ceremonies on November 10, The Moving Wall will be open for viewing 24 hours a day through Sunday morning, November 14.

