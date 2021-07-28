Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From US-23:
Take Exit 39, Geddes Road West (Geddes becomes Fuller)
From west of Ann Arbor:
Exit Interstate 94 at US 23 North. Then use the directions above.
From the west side of Ann Arbor:
Take Huron Street into downtown Ann Arbor. Turn left on Glen Avenue (Glen becomes Fuller)
The entrance to the patient/visitor parking structure is at the intersection of Fuller Road and Glazier Way.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center
2215 Fuller Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48105-2303
Intersection: Fuller Road and Glazier Way
Coordinates: 42°17'5.22"N 83°42'50.84"W