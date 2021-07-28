Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center - Campus map

Directions

From US-23:

Take Exit 39, Geddes Road West (Geddes becomes Fuller)

From west of Ann Arbor:

Exit Interstate 94 at US 23 North. Then use the directions above.

From the west side of Ann Arbor:

Take Huron Street into downtown Ann Arbor. Turn left on Glen Avenue (Glen becomes Fuller)

The entrance to the patient/visitor parking structure is at the intersection of Fuller Road and Glazier Way.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center

2215 Fuller Road

Ann Arbor, MI 48105-2303

Intersection: Fuller Road and Glazier Way

Coordinates: 42°17'5.22"N 83°42'50.84"W