New Findlay VA Clinic to Open October 1

PRESS RELEASE

September 24, 2024

Findlay , OH — VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is opening the new Findlay VA clinic on October 1st, 2024. New clinic to serve 3,000 local veterans

The nearly 7,000 square foot clinic will serve veterans in Hancock and surrounding counties in Ohio and will provide primary care, mental health, clinical pharmacist, dietetics, social work, lab services, and vaccination services to more than 3,000 eligible veterans. For services not offered at the Findlay VA clinic, veterans can still receive higher level care at the Toledo VA clinic or the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor.

The new location’s proximity to I-75 will greatly reduce drive times for veteran’s who were traveling more than an hour in some instances to the Toledo VA clinic. “We’re thrilled to expand the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System into Hancock County,” said VAAAHS Executive Director Dr. Ginny Creasman. “This new clinic represents a major step forward in bringing high-quality care closer to home for our veterans, significantly reducing the long travel times. Since announcing the clinic last October, we’ve received overwhelming support from the Findlay community, which underscores how deeply they value the well-being of local veterans.”

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System chose the site based on many factors including a demonstrated need to serve more veterans in the Hancock County area.

Local veterans who are interested in signing up for VA health care or transferring their care to the new Findlay VA clinic should call 734-769-7100.