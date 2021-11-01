News releases

 Skip to Content
VAAAHS To Vaccinate All Veterans, Spouses, And Caregivers

April 02, 2021

President Joe Biden signed the SAVE LIVES act into law March 24, expanding VA’s legal authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers regardless of their VA health care enrollment status.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Vaccinates 25,000th Veteran

March 18, 2021

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) vaccinated their 25,000th Veteran from the COVID-19 disease Wednesday.

