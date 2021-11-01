News releases
News releases for VA Ann Arbor health care.
VAAAHS To Vaccinate All Veterans, Spouses, And CaregiversApril 02, 2021
President Joe Biden signed the SAVE LIVES act into law March 24, expanding VA’s legal authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers regardless of their VA health care enrollment status.
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Vaccinates 25,000th VeteranMarch 18, 2021
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) vaccinated their 25,000th Veteran from the COVID-19 disease Wednesday.