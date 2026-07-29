News releases
News releases for VA Ann Arbor health care.
October 28, 2022
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is opening the new Howell Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on November 2nd, 2022.
October 20, 2022
Members of the public can now dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC VA Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29th, from 10am to 2pm.
September 23, 2022
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) on Friday held the dedication ceremony for the VA Ann Arbor Fisher House. The Fisher House was dedicated to America’s service men and women and their loved ones.
September 22, 2022
The American Cancer Society recently awarded a $20,000 lodging grant to the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System to alleviate the financial burden of lodging costs for patients with cancer.
August 15, 2022
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) is hosting a hiring event on August 18, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center, 2215 Fuller Rd., Ann Arbor, Michigan. The event is open to the general public.
May 12, 2022
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) is hosting a hiring event on May 19, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center, 2215 Fuller Rd., Ann Arbor, Michigan. The event is open to the general public.
May 4, 2022
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) announces the opening of a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Canton, Michigan, on Wednesday, May 11th. The newly constructed facility will serve nearly 12,000 Veterans across southeast Michigan and is easily accessible from I-275.
April 14, 2022
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) is announcing the opening of a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Howell, Michigan. The facility is projected to open mid-October 2022.
March 4, 2022
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) is hosting a Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
October 4, 2021
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System opened a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) at 770 Riverside Ave in Adrian, Michigan, on October 1, 2021.