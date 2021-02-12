VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Vaccinates 25,000th Veteran

PRESS RELEASE

March 18, 2021

Ann Arbor , MI — VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) vaccinated their 25,000th Veteran from the COVID-19 disease Wednesday.

VA Ann Arbor hospital began vaccinating frontline healthcare workers December 16, 2020 and vaccinated the first Veterans under its care just two weeks later. The health care system has administered more than 27,000 total vaccines to Veterans and employees combined.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment our staff has achieved in just 4 short months,” said Dr. Ginny Creasman, director of VAAAHS. “The vaccines delivered by our healthcare system have proven very effective preventing severe disease from COVID-19. As more Veterans and more Americans are vaccinated, we’re optimistic we’ll see a return to our normal lives.”

VAAAHS is currently vaccinating eligible Veterans off all ages.