VAAAHS To Vaccinate All Veterans, Spouses, And Caregivers

PRESS RELEASE

April 2, 2021

Ann Arbor , MI — President Joe Biden signed the SAVE LIVES act into law March 24, expanding VA’s legal authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers regardless of their VA health care enrollment status.

In accordance with the new law, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) must continue to prioritize vaccinations and healthcare delivery for Veterans already enrolled in VA care.

VAAAHS is asking those that would like to receive their vaccine at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor, or one of our community based outpatient clinics in Flint, Jackson, or Toledo, Ohio to sign up at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/sign-up/introduction.

You can also sign up to get vaccinated through your employer, pharmacy or local public health office. We encourage you to take the first opportunity you have to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the most convenient location for you.

We appreciate everyone’s patience as we prepare to offer more vaccines.

You can read VA’s national announcement about the SAVE LIVES Act here.