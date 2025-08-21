Nephrology and Hemodialysis
Nephrology is a specialty area of medicine that studies the functions of the kidney and the treatment of its problems. Our mission at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center Nephrology Service is to establish a Center of Excellence for patients with kidney diseases and to constantly work to improve the safety, quality delivery and value of care. Our vision is to provide comprehensive care with an interdisciplinary approach to improve outcomes and quality of life for our Veterans.
Nephrology is a specialty area of medicine that studies the functions of the kidney and the treatment of its problems. Our mission at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center Nephrology Service is to establish a Center of Excellence for patients with kidney diseases and to constantly work to improve the safety, quality delivery and value of care. Our vision is to provide comprehensive care with an interdisciplinary approach to improve outcomes and quality of life for our Veterans.
Renal diseases
Outpatients with severe hypertension, kidney stones, proteinuria, polycystic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, and/or metabolic derangement from kidney failure are seen in the clinic by expert specialists. Renal biopsies are done to aid diagnosis and best treatment, when necessary. Inpatient consultation is provided 24 hours/day.
Chronic kidney disease (CKD)
Patients with advanced CKD are seen in the Nephrology Interdisciplinary Clinic by members of the team which consists of Nephrologists, Transplant Nephrologists, Vascular Surgeons, Nurse Practitioners, Pharmacists, Dieticians, and Social Workers. This individualized approach focuses on education and places the Veteran patient as the most important part of the team to assist in improving outcomes.
Hemodialysis
The Hemodialysis Department provides renal replacement therapy to those with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and acute failure. Included are ultra-filtration, and onsite/offsite capabilities. Peritoneal dialysis is an option for patients through referrals. We set our dialysis goals to exceed best practice standards in VISN 10.
Transplantation
The Transplant Nephrologist follows patients who have had a renal transplant in this specialty clinic. Though surgical transplants are not done on-site, a concerted effort is being made for pre-emptive transplantation for those with advanced diseases through the Detroit VA Medical Center and local transplant centers.
Education & Research
Furthering education and research are integral parts of the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC Nephrology Service. Nephrology fellows are associated with University of Michigan.
Location of Service in Medical Center
- The Hemodialysis Center is located pm the 3rd floor of the Liberty Building, Room A360
- The Nephrology Clinic is located at station 1-15 on Monday. It is located at station 1-4 on Tuesday and Thursday.
Contact information
Hemodialysis information:
Nephrology Clinic:
Hours of Operation
Hemodialysis
- Nephrology Clinic:
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday & Thursday
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday & Thursday