Pharmacy Residency Directors and Preceptors
Learn more about our Pharmacy Residency Directors and Preceptors, including biographies and contact information.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Director
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Camelia.Rusu@va.gov
Korin Calkins PharmD, MBA, BCCCP, RPh
PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership (HSPAL) Residency Program Director
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Korin.Calkins@va.gov
Tomasz Jurga PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BCCP, CDCES, HF-Cert
PGY2 Cardiology Pharmacy Residency Director
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Tomasz.Jurga@va.gov
PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: derek.gyori@va.gov
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: joye.allen@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Jennifer.Baric@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Emily.Bartley@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Erika.Brown1@va.gov
Crystal Brzezinski PharmD, BCPS
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Crystal.Brzezinski@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Email: Emily.Campbell12@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Kara.Church@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Marissa.Dunham@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Beth.Field@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Katherine.Freeman@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Joseph.Johnson7@va.gov
Janee Kegerize PharmD, BCPS, BCACP
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Janee.Kegerize@va.gov
Ronald Kendall PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Ronald.Kendall@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Kathleen.Matthews@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Jessica.Oneill@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Kristin.Phillips@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Adam.Pugacz@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Email: Andrea.Swackhammer@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Holly.Thompson2@va.gov
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: Lauren.Williams17@va.gov