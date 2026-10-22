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Pharmacy Residency Directors and Preceptors

Learn more about our Pharmacy Residency Directors and Preceptors, including biographies and contact information.

Woman in red blazer and white blouse standing in front of an American flag.

Camelia Rusu PharmD, BCPS

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Director

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Camelia.Rusu@va.gov

Korin Calkins PharmD, MBA, BCCCP, RPh

PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership (HSPAL) Residency Program Director

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Korin.Calkins@va.gov

Man in a suit and tie smiling in front of an American flag.

Tomasz Jurga PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BCCP, CDCES, HF-Cert

PGY2 Cardiology Pharmacy Residency Director

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Tomasz.Jurga@va.gov

Derek Gyori PharmD, BCOP

PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program Director

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: derek.gyori@va.gov

Joye Allen PharmD, MPH

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: joye.allen@va.gov

Jennifer Baric PharmD, BCPS

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Jennifer.Baric@va.gov

Emily Bartley PharmD

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Emily.Bartley@va.gov

Erika Brown PharmD, BCPS

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Erika.Brown1@va.gov

Blonde woman in blue blouse smiling in front of American flag.

Crystal Brzezinski PharmD, BCPS

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Crystal.Brzezinski@va.gov

Emily Campbell PharmD, BCACP

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Email: Emily.Campbell12@va.gov

Kara Church PharmD

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Kara.Church@va.gov

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Marissa Dunham PharmD

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Marissa.Dunham@va.gov

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Beth Field PharmD

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Beth.Field@va.gov

A woman in a white blouse smiles in front of an American flag.

Katherine Freeman PharmD

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Katherine.Freeman@va.gov

Man in a white shirt and navy tie smiles against a black background with an American flag.

Joseph Johnson PharmD, BCCCP

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Joseph.Johnson7@va.gov

Janee Kegerize PharmD, BCPS, BCACP

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Janee.Kegerize@va.gov

Man in white lab coat and yellow tie, smiling, with American flag behind him.

Ronald Kendall PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Ronald.Kendall@va.gov

Kathy Matthews PharmD, BCACP

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Kathleen.Matthews@va.gov

Woman smiling with an American flag behind her.

Jessica O'Neill PharmD

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Jessica.Oneill@va.gov

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Kristin Phillips PharmD

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Kristin.Phillips@va.gov

Man in suit and blue tie smiling by US flag.

Adam Pugacz PharmD, BCPS

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Adam.Pugacz@va.gov

Andrea Swackhammer PharmD

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Email: Andrea.Swackhammer@va.gov

Smiling woman in black shirt and gray cardigan stands in front of American flag.

Holly Thompson PharmD, BCPS

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Holly.Thompson2@va.gov

Woman in blue shirt smiling in front of an American flag.

Lauren Williams PharmD

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: Lauren.Williams17@va.gov

Last updated: 