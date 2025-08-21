Post Graduate (PGY-2) health-system pharmacy administration & leadership (HSPAL) residency program

Number of positions: 1

Deadline for application:

January 2nd, 2026

Residency start date: July 1, 2026

Estimated stipend: $57,313



REQUIREMENTS

• U.S. citizenship

• Eligibility for VA employment

• Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy

• Pharmacy licensure in the U.S. or District of Columbia



APPLICATION MATERIALS

• Submit materials via PHORCAS and participate in the ASHP Match

• Letter of intent

• Curriculum vitae (CV)

• Three letters of recommendation

• Official pharmacy school transcript