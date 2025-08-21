Post Graduate (PGY-2) health-system pharmacy administration & leadership (HSPAL) residency program
Since 1953, the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) has provided high quality, cost-effective, tertiary care to Veterans residing in southeastern Michigan and northwestern Ohio. The main campus located in Ann Arbor serves as a teaching hospital and referral center for specialty care, operating 102 acute care beds and 40 Community Living Center (extended care) beds. By way of eight care locations, VAAAHS is well positioned to support the 70,000 Veterans who receive their healthcare here each year.
Purpose of the VAAAHS PGY-2 HSPAL Residency Program
The purpose of the VAAAHS PGY-2 HSPAL Residency Program is to build on Doctor of Pharmacy education and Post-Graduate Year 1 (PGY-1) pharmacy residency program. PGY-2 residencies in HSPAL provide trainees the opportunity to gain experience in operational, fiscal, human resources, pharmacy procurement, medication safety oversight, and clinical services management, as well as small group facilitation, process improvement, leadership development, and research. The program is structured to meet the needs and interests of the resident.
The VAAAHS PGY-2 HSPAL Residency Program is designed to enhance and support patient care by developing the knowledge and skills that are needed to achieve competency in the provision of pharmacy leadership and practice management. Graduates of the program shall be able to develop, implement, monitor, and maintain operational and clinical pharmacy services.
Program Information
Number of positions: 1
Deadline for application:
January 2nd, 2026
Residency start date: July 1, 2026
Estimated stipend: $57,313
REQUIREMENTS
• U.S. citizenship
• Eligibility for VA employment
• Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy
• Pharmacy licensure in the U.S. or District of Columbia
APPLICATION MATERIALS
• Submit materials via PHORCAS and participate in the ASHP Match
• Letter of intent
• Curriculum vitae (CV)
• Three letters of recommendation
• Official pharmacy school transcript
Benefits
- Health insurance
- 11 paid federal holidays
- 13 accrued vacation/annual leave days
- 13 accrued sick days
- Professional leave to attend meetings and educational conferences
VAAAHS PGY-2 HSPAL Residency Learning Experience
- 1 Month Each :
- Orientation
- Outpatient Pharmacy Operations Management
- Inpatient Pharmacy Operations Management
- Clinical Pharmacy Management
- Medication Safety and Regulatory Compliance
- Pharmacy Informatics
- Pharmacy Human Resource Management
- Project Management
- 2 Months
- Health System Pharmacy Leadership II
- 11 Months
- Pharmacy Staffing
- 12 Months Each:
- Pharmacoeconomic and Procurement
- Health System Pharmacy Leadership
- Investigational Drug Services Management
- Longitudinal Process Improvement Methodology (LEAN)
- 2 x 1 month Elective Experiences Options
- VISN 10 Pharmacy Leadership and Management
- Antimicrobial Stewardship Management
- Academics
- Pharmacogenomics Program Management
- Pain Management
- Opioid Safety, and Prescription Drug Monitoring
- Direct Patient Care
Contact Information
Korin Calkins, PharmD, MBA, BCCCP, RPh
Associate Chief Clinical Pharmacy Services
LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System
Pharmacy (119)
2215 Fuller Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Office Phone:
Email: korin.calkins@va.gov
2025-2026 RESIDENT
Ekenedirichukwu Obi
ekenedirichukwu.obi@va.gov