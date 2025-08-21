Postgraduate Year One (PGY-1) Pharmacy Residency Program

The purpose of the VAAAHS PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is to build upon

Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist

practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational

competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete PGY1

residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management,

leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board

certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and

training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.



The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP)-accredited PGY-1

Pharmacy Residency Program at VAAAHS provides residents with an exceptional

opportunity to progressively develop their clinical skills and become pharmacy practice

leaders. The program provides a balanced set of inpatient and outpatient learning

experiences with additional opportunities in education, research, and administration.

The VAAAHS offers flexibility to accommodate personal and professional goals when

creating the curriculum for each resident. In addition to pharmacy practice training,

pharmacy residents receive a clinical instructor appointment with the University of

Michigan College of Pharmacy and have the option to participate in a teaching

certificate program.