Postgraduate Year One (PGY-1) Pharmacy Residency Program
Since 1953, the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) has provided high quality, cost-effective, tertiary care to Veterans residing in southeastern Michigan and northwestern Ohio. The main campus located in Ann Arbor serves as a teaching hospital and referral center for specialty care, operating 102 acute care beds and 40 Community Living Center (extended care) beds. By way of eight locations of care, VAAAHS is well positioned to support the 80,000 men and women who receive their healthcare here each year.
The Purpose of the VAAAHS PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
The purpose of the VAAAHS PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is to build upon
Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist
practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational
competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete PGY1
residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management,
leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board
certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and
training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.
The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP)-accredited PGY-1
Pharmacy Residency Program at VAAAHS provides residents with an exceptional
opportunity to progressively develop their clinical skills and become pharmacy practice
leaders. The program provides a balanced set of inpatient and outpatient learning
experiences with additional opportunities in education, research, and administration.
The VAAAHS offers flexibility to accommodate personal and professional goals when
creating the curriculum for each resident. In addition to pharmacy practice training,
pharmacy residents receive a clinical instructor appointment with the University of
Michigan College of Pharmacy and have the option to participate in a teaching
certificate program.
Program Information
Number of positions: 5
Deadline for application:
January 2nd, 2026
Residency start date: July 1, 2026
Estimated stipend: $53,601
REQUIREMENTS
- U.S. citizenship
- Eligibility for VA employment
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an
ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy
- Pharmacy licensure in the U.S. or
District of Columbia within 60 days
from the start of the residency program
APPLICATION MATERIALS
- Submit materials via PHORCAS
and participate in the ASHP Match
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae (CV)
- Three letters of recommendation
- Official pharmacy school transcript
Required Rotations
- Hospital Orientation: July
- Primary Care (PACT) - 1 month
- Anticoagulation - 1 month
- Internal Medicine – 1 month
- MICU, SICU, or ED - 1 month
- Infectious Diseases - 1 month
- Drug Information/Medication
Safety - 1 month
- Project Month - December
Required Longitudinal Experiences
- Pharmacy Administration
- Teaching & Education
- Major Project/Research
- Distributive Training (inpatient and
outpatient pharmacy)
Elective Rotations
- Acute Inpatient Mental Health
- Cardiology
- Emergency Medicine
- Endocrinology
- Geriatrics
- Hematology/Oncology and
Palliative Care
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Informatics
- Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU)
- Nephrology
- Outpatient Psychiatry
- Pain Management
- Pharmacogenomics
- Rheumatology
- Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU)
- Weight Management and Metabolic
Health
- Potential electives at the University of
Michigan (Michigan license required)
and National Center for Patient Safety
(NCPS)
Benefits
- Health insurance
- 11 paid federal holidays
- 13 accrued vacation/annual
leave days
- 13 accrued sick days
- Professional leave to attend
meetings and educational
conferences
- Clinical instructor appointment
with the University of Michigan
College of Pharmacy
Contact Information
Camelia Rusu, PharmD, BCPS
Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System
LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical
Center
Pharmacy Services (119)
2215 Fuller Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Phone:
Email: Camelia.Rusu@va.gov
2025-2026 RESIDENTS
Hanna Bronz, PharmD
Email: Hanna.Bronz@va.gov
Nathaniel Folkert, PharmD
Email: Nathaniel.Folkert@va.gov
Emily Goodyear, PharmD
Email: Emily.Goodyear@va.gov
Kaitlyn Korah, PharmD
Email: Kaitlyn.Korah@va.gov
Emily O’Keefe, PharmD
Email: Emily.Okeefe@va.gov