Postgraduate Year Two (PGY-2) Cardiology Pharmacy Residency Program

The purpose of the VAAAHS PGY-2 Cardiology Pharmacy Residency Program is to

build on Doctor of Pharmacy education and Post-Graduate Year 1 (PGY-1) pharmacy

residency program. The PGY-2 pharmacy residency in Cardiology provides trainees the

opportunity to transition from a generalist practice to a specialized practice focused on

cardiovascular disease medication therapy management, including atherosclerotic

cardiovascular disease, lipid disorders, heart failure, arrhythmic disorders, and many

others. This training allows residents to make complex therapeutic recommendations,

deepen their understanding of cardiovascular disease states, and explain important

pharmacologic properties of cardiology medications.



The VAAAHS PGY-2 Cardiology Pharmacy Residency Program provides residents

with an exceptional opportunity to progressively develop their clinical skills and

become pharmacy practice leaders. The program provides a balanced set of inpatient

and outpatient learning experiences with additional opportunities in education, research,

and administration.