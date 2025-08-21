Postgraduate Year Two (PGY-2) Cardiology Pharmacy Residency Program
Since 1953, the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) has provided high quality, cost-effective, tertiary care to Veterans residing in southeastern Michigan and northwestern Ohio. The main campus located in Ann Arbor serves as a teaching hospital and referral center for specialty care, operating 102 acute care beds and 40 Community Living Center (extended care) beds. By way of eight locations of care, VAAAHS is well positioned to support the 70,000 men and women who receive their healthcare here each year.
Purpose of the VAAAHS PGY-2 Cardiology Pharmacy Residency Program
The purpose of the VAAAHS PGY-2 Cardiology Pharmacy Residency Program is to
build on Doctor of Pharmacy education and Post-Graduate Year 1 (PGY-1) pharmacy
residency program. The PGY-2 pharmacy residency in Cardiology provides trainees the
opportunity to transition from a generalist practice to a specialized practice focused on
cardiovascular disease medication therapy management, including atherosclerotic
cardiovascular disease, lipid disorders, heart failure, arrhythmic disorders, and many
others. This training allows residents to make complex therapeutic recommendations,
deepen their understanding of cardiovascular disease states, and explain important
pharmacologic properties of cardiology medications.
The VAAAHS PGY-2 Cardiology Pharmacy Residency Program provides residents
with an exceptional opportunity to progressively develop their clinical skills and
become pharmacy practice leaders. The program provides a balanced set of inpatient
and outpatient learning experiences with additional opportunities in education, research,
and administration.
Program Information
Number of positions: 1
Deadline for application:
January 2nd, 2026
Residency start date: July 1, 2026
Estimated stipend: $57,313
- Requirements
- U.S. citizenship
- Eligibility for VA employment
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an
ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy
- Pharmacy licensure in the U.S. or
District of Columbia within 60 days
from the start of the residency program
- Application Materials
- Submit materials via PHORCAS
and participate in the ASHP Match
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae (CV)
- Three letters of recommendation
- Official pharmacy school transcript
Required Rotations
- Hospital and Cardiology Service Orientation – July
- Emergency Department, Cardiovascular Emphasis - 1 month
- General Cardiology Pharmacotherapy Clinic - 1 month
- Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Cardiovascular Emphasis - 1 month
- Medical Intensive Care Unit, Cardiovascular Emphasis - 1 month
- Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Emphasis - 1 month
- Anticoagulation - 1 month
- Arrhythmia Clinic - 1 month
- Project Month - December
Required Longitudinal Experiences
- Home Telehealth Heart Failure
- Pharmacy Staffing
- Cardiology Rehabilitation
- Major Project/Research
Elective Rotations
- Advanced General Cardiology Pharmacotherapy clinic
- Advanced Arrhythmia Clinic
- Primary Care, Cardiovascular
Population Health Emphasis
- Academic Detailing
- Pharmacy Administration
- Women’s Health, Cardiovascular
Emphasis
- Potential electives at the University of
Michigan Cardiac Intensive Care Unit
(Michigan license required)
Benefits
- Health insurance
- 11 paid federal holidays
- 13 accrued vacation/annual
leave days
- 13 accrued sick days
- Professional leave to attend
meetings and educational
conferences
- Clinical instructor appointment
with the University of Michigan
College of Pharmacy
Contact Information
Tomasz Jurga, PharmD, BCPS,
BCACP, BCCP, HF-Cert, AACC
PGY-2 Cardiology Pharmacy
Residency Program Director
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System
LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical
Center
2215 Fuller Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Phone:
Email: Tomasz.Jurga@va.gov
2025-2026 RESIDENT
Claire Vogl, PharmD
Email: Claire.Vogl@va.gov