Postgraduate Year Two (PGY-2) Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program

The VAAAHS Cancer Program serves as a referral center for Veterans throughout

Michigan, Northern Indiana, and Northwest Ohio. In addition to Medical Oncology,

Hematology, Surgery, and Radiation Oncology, the Hematology and Oncology

Department provides an array of holistic services including pharmacy services,

palliative care, health psychology, physical therapy, nutrition education, survivorship

care, social work, chaplain services, as well as access to complementary medicine.

The multidisciplinary team-based services provided at the VAAAHS offers

complete, Veteran-centered care and a unique learning environment for trainees.



The purpose of the VAAAHS PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program is to

build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education, PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency,

and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities

as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents

who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs will be skilled in diverse

patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared

to provide patient care, and seek board certification in oncology pharmacy

(i.e., BCOP).



This American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Candidate Status

PGY-2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program at VAAAHS provides residents

with an exceptional opportunity to progressively develop their clinical skills and

become oncology pharmacy leaders. The program provides a balanced set of inpatient

and outpatient hematology and oncology learning experiences with additional

opportunities in education, research, and administration. The VAAAHS offers

flexibility to accommodate personal and professional goals when creating the curriculum

for each resident.