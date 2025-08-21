Postgraduate Year Two (PGY-2) Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program
Since 1953, the VA Ann Arbor Health System (VAAAHS) has provided state-of-the- art healthcare services to our nation’s veterans residing throughout Michigan, Northern Indiana, and Northwest Ohio. The VAAAHS serves nearly 70,000 Veterans annually. With 142 inpatient beds, including acute care, inpatient mental health, and the community living center.
The VAAAHS Cancer Program & purpose of the VAAAHS PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program
The VAAAHS Cancer Program serves as a referral center for Veterans throughout
Michigan, Northern Indiana, and Northwest Ohio. In addition to Medical Oncology,
Hematology, Surgery, and Radiation Oncology, the Hematology and Oncology
Department provides an array of holistic services including pharmacy services,
palliative care, health psychology, physical therapy, nutrition education, survivorship
care, social work, chaplain services, as well as access to complementary medicine.
The multidisciplinary team-based services provided at the VAAAHS offers
complete, Veteran-centered care and a unique learning environment for trainees.
The purpose of the VAAAHS PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program is to
build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education, PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency,
and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities
as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents
who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs will be skilled in diverse
patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared
to provide patient care, and seek board certification in oncology pharmacy
(i.e., BCOP).
This American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Candidate Status
PGY-2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program at VAAAHS provides residents
with an exceptional opportunity to progressively develop their clinical skills and
become oncology pharmacy leaders. The program provides a balanced set of inpatient
and outpatient hematology and oncology learning experiences with additional
opportunities in education, research, and administration. The VAAAHS offers
flexibility to accommodate personal and professional goals when creating the curriculum
for each resident.
Program Information
Number of Positions: 1
Application Deadline: Jan. 2, 2026
Residency Start Date: July 1, 2026
Estimated Stipend: $57,313
- Requirements
- U.S. citizenship
- Eligibility for VA employment
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from
an ACPE-accredited school of
pharmacy
- Completion of Post-Graduate
Year-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency
• Pharmacy licensure in the U.S. or
District of Columbia within 60
days from the start of the residency
program